Unifty (NIF) Trading Down 21.1% This Week

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $43.97 or 0.00092029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $64.87 million and $3.47 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00055507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.66 or 0.07993113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00077612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,633.48 or 0.99704967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00053409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,451 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

