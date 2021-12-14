UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €16.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.70 ($16.52) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.23 ($17.11).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

