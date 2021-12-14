Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Earns Hold Rating from Santander

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Santander in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Santander’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.
UGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
Shares of UGP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 45,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,010. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.
