Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Earns Hold Rating from Santander

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Santander in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Santander’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

UGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of UGP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 45,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,010. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

