UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get UiPath alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UiPath (PATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.