UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $116.77 Average PT from Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.77.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $110.49 on Friday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

