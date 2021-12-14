UBS Group Raises JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to 265.00

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from 250.00 to 265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.50.

JDSPY stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

