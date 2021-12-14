UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

