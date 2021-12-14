UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €280.00 ($314.61) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €257.07 ($288.84).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €182.30 ($204.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €186.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.