Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT Lowered to €55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($62.25) to €45.70 ($51.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.