U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Lifted to Outperform at CJS Securities

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by research analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

