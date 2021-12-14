U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Lifted to Outperform at CJS Securities

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by research analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.
Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
