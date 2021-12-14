U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $70,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

