Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.11

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.11 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 6235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

