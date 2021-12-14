Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.11

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.11 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 6235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.
TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
