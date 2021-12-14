Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 638.8% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

