TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SMIF opened at GBX 95.10 ($1.26) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.43). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.37.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
