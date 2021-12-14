Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Price Target Raised to 6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.60 to 6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYVY remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.62.
About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi
