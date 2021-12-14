Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust Sells 27,119,083 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,874,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,119,083 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 100.0% of Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $399,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 16.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.