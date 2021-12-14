Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes $223,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

