Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 1,359 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

