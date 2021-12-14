Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

