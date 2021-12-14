Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys Shares of 2,149 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

