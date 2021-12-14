Truist Financial Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Financial currently has $525.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.50.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $434.93 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $258.18 and a 12-month high of $439.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average is $374.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.