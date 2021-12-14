Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

