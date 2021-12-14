Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TIGT opened at GBX 80.46 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.20 ($1.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.89 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($20,087.22).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.