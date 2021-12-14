Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Down 92.8% in November

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth $2,330,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 326,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth $7,527,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 201.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the last quarter.

ATVC stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

