Trellis Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

INTU stock traded down $29.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $638.79. 13,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $616.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

