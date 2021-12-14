Treat DAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.66 or 0.08003039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.38 or 1.00184159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

