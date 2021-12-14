Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 397.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.67 ($5.26).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.73) to GBX 325 ($4.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trainline to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 412 ($5.44) to GBX 351 ($4.64) in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TRN stock opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.45. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.09).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

