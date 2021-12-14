Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,721 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,667% compared to the average daily volume of 154 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SEAC opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.71. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.