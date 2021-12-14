Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 36,851 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,530% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,401 call options.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,937,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

