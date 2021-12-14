Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,075 call options on the company. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 2,310 call options.

Shares of ALZN opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $372,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 165,319 shares of company stock worth $413,224 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

