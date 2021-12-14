Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of TSUKY opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

TSUKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.