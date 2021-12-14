Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS TMTNF remained flat at $$85.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.