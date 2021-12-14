TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0513

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $78,471.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.71 or 0.99276848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.59 or 0.00784660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

