TokenClub (TCT) Achieves Market Cap of $24.32 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and $4.96 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00198337 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.