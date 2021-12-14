Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the November 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 747.0 days.

TNHDF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Times Neighborhood has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

