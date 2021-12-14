Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the November 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 747.0 days.
TNHDF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Times Neighborhood has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.
About Times Neighborhood
