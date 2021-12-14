TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TIM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

TIM stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. TIM had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TIM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TIM by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TIM by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in TIM by 15.0% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

