Tiger King 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.79 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and $5.79 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Venus BNB (vBNB) traded 1,369,900,942% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153,804,530.69 or 3,245.32862918 BTC.

Venus BTC (vBTC) traded 1,077,012,022.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,138,064,087.17 or 213,916.64783490 BTC.

Venus ETH (vETH) traded 1,152,213,227% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878,808,304.54 or 18,543.15823816 BTC.

Venus XVS (vXVS) traded up 1,289,026,390.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110,946.13 or 86.74238089 BTC.

Venus SXP (vSXP) traded up 1,182,473,939.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337,327.18 or 7.11771991 BTC.

Venus LINK (vLINK) traded up 1,095,757,505.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968,146.82 or 83.72926615 BTC.

Venus DOT (vDOT) traded up 1,240,181,139.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,605,987.65 or 139.38861708 BTC.

Venus DAI (vDAI) traded 1,465,589,438.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305,718.71 or 6.45077027 BTC.

Venus BCH (vBCH) traded 209,126,578.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,848,398.47 or 376.60736192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.