Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $137,518.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $137,518.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

