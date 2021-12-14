Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head to Head Analysis

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -84.53% -34.89% -19.28% MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78

MP Materials has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 14.22 $1.22 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 57.41 -$21.83 million $0.67 64.75

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

