Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Head to Head Contrast

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.24%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 14.22 $1.22 million N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -84.53% -34.89% -19.28% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats TMC the metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

