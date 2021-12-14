Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,865 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 67,846 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period.

BSJL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

