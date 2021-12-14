Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 363,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.