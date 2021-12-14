Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.45 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

