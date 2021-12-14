Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -383.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

