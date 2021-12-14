Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 279,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 15,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.91 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.