Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

