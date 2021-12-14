Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.