Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 159.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $54.33.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.