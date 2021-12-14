Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $157.83 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

