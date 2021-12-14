TheStreet Lowers Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to D+

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Spok has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,513,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 71,230 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 209,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

